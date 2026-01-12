Tiruppavai 28

12-01-26 | Bhaghavata , Gopika , Tiruppavai
Krishna: “O’ Gopikas ! You sought conches, drums, flags etc., and later clothes, ornaments and sumptuous food — aren’t they perishable? Is there something higher that you had in mind? If so, have you observed any austerities to achieve whatever you desire?”
Andal sums it up :
“O’ Lord! It might appear that we were seeking worldly pleasures. Our ultimate aim is to be of eternal service to you. But we are clueless on the means to achieve it. You are our only way. You have to fulfill our desire.
“O Govinda! We are simple folks. What learning do we have? Every morning, we follow the cows to the forest and let them graze. When they take rest under shade of the trees, we have our bath in the Yamuna and have some simple curd rice. And with you at the centre, we eat our lunch while you play the flute.
“O Krishna! We are blessed and extremely fortunate that you have chosen to descend upon this earth — specifically amongst common folks like us!
“O Govinda - you are the one without a fault! Poorna. The Complete one! Our relationship is indestructible — neither by you, nor by us. We cannot live without you nor can you live without us!
“O’ compassionate one! We’ve have taken liberties with you, calling you with inappropriate names - but it is out of affection. Don’t be angry with us!
“O’ Almighty God! Please grant us eternal servitude.”
