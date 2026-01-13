13-01-26 | Utsav , Bhaghavata , Gopika , Tiruppavai
Krishna accepts the gopikas’ request for eternal servitude. Everyone was happy.
Suddenly, Andal went close to Krishna and started prostrating repeatedly. Krishna held her by her shoulders and gently lifted her up.
“What is this, child? I have already given all that you desired. Is there something more you want? Don’t worry, reveal whatever you have in mind. ”
Andal was in tears. She was overwhelmed.
Slowly, she begins to speak: “We have come early in the morning, sung your glories and paid obeisance to you. There is one invaluable request that we wish to put forward at your lotus feet. Please listen.
“You were born as a cowherd amongst us. It is only natural that you should command and happily accept our services at any time…”
Krishna: “ I have already assured all that. But why the tears?”
“O’ Govinda! We agree that you’ve blessed us with everything, to the last detail. We are elated. Overjoyed. But then, the afterthought was devastating. You will go back to your mansion, and we’ll have to go back home.
“How do we suffer your separation? How do we spend our life? Even if it is heaven, the life of luxury is perishable. Fear grips us. The joy of being with you wanes. So I fell at your feet, seeking solace.”
Krishna: “Charming girl! …then, what more do you seek?”
“This sacred vow will be complete now. But we want the assurance that it will continue in all our successive births. Every day of every life, we want you to be amongst us. Not even a second of separation. We seek daily service to you — only you.”
Krishna: “It is customary for devotees to ask for servitude without rebirth — but you seem to have different ideas. Your nature is noble. Your Bhakti is endearing. Let everything happen according to your wish. ”
Andal: “We cannot trust that, Krishna! The cosmic power of illusion can hide you from us, and show itself as most desirable. Slowly it will lead us away from you!
“So we ask: Let our mind seek nothing else but you. Let it remain pure. Yes, the mind cannot remain without desires. If our desires go astray - please direct it towards you."
Krishna smiles: "Smart girl! Forever it'll be! Be at peace!
No comments:
Post a Comment