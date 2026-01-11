Tiruppavai 27

11-01-26 | Govardhana , Bhaghavata , Gopika , Tiruppavai , Aabharana
The austerities near completion -
Andal exults:
“O’ Govinda ! You have a graceful way of winning over your opponents, just as you humbled Indra’s rage by holding the Govardhan mountain for seven days to protect the cowherds. And it was he, who anointed you as Govinda.
“Govinda! As a reward our austerities, we’ll adorn ourselves with bracelets, shoulder ornaments, ear-studs, rings, anklets et al. We will wear new clothes. We will have food prepared using milk, and the sumptuous ghee will rise over the food and flow down our elbow.
"With your grace, we eulogize you. That’s the real reward. We shall be eternally united and experience infinite joy.”
