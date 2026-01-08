Tiruppavai 24

Krishna is elegantly seated on the throne.
The gopikas adore his magical charm. They are grateful that Krishna has accepted their request to participate in the sacred bath.
Overwhelmed with the Darshan of the Lord, they express their gratitude and sing the glory of the Lord’s feet.
“Long ago, you measured this Universe with your feet. Glory to those feet !!
“You went south to Lanka and killed Ravana, who held Sita captive. Glory to your valour !!
“Shakatasura came in the form of a cart to kill you. You destroyed him with your kick, even as a child. (It was so unbelievable, you became famous.)
Glory to your feet and Glory to your everlasting fame !!
“You used Vatsasura as a stick and smashed it against a wood-apple tree (another asura), in one shot.
Your admirable stance when you used your feet to whirl the calf around and throw it at the tree! Glory to those feet !!
“You lifted the Govardhan mountain like an umbrella ; Glory to that quality of extraordinary grace !!
“You wield a powerful spear that wins over your opponents and removes any trace of enmity !! Glory to that spear in your hand.
“We’ve all come today to seek the accessories required for the sacred bath. Please be compassionate to us. We only seek eternal servitude to you.”
(The word Bhagavan has six attributes. Gnana, Shakti, Balam, Aishwaryam, Veeryam and Thejas. Andal praises all these aspects in this verse.)
