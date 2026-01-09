Tiruppavai 25

09-01-26 | Krishna Leela , Bhaghavata , Gopika , Tiruppavai
Krishna: “Dear children! You have come very early in this cold winter morning…”
Gopikas: “O’ Lord! We came singing your praises, so we didn’t feel the chill.”
Krishna: “What is it that you want?
Andal unequivocally states the purpose of their visit. She begins by articulating the objective of his avatara.
“You were born to one, but in the same night, you chose to grow up with another. One lost the experience of motherhood (Devaki), another one (Yashoda) fully experienced the joy of motherhood, without even giving birth to You. You grew up with her, glowing vibrantly in Gokula. How can one hide your divine radiance?
“Kamsa could not bear this. He couldn’t stop thinking of you. He wanted to do away with you by any means. You stood as a blazing fire in his belly, ultimately destroying him.
“O’ Krishna! O’ infinite one!! You ask ‘What do we want?’ — We want only You.
“If you give us what we seek, We’ll sing about the glory of your valour. We’ll sing about your stature as the consort of Lakshmi. That is infinite wealth. Experiencing you, serving you eternally, is our goal. It will end all our sorrows and bring eternal joy.
