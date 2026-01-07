Tiruppavai 23

07-01-26 | Narasimha , Bhaghavata , Gopika , Tiruppavai
Krishna opens his eyes.
He asks without getting up: “O gopikas! What can I do for you all?”
The gopikas reply: “O Lord! Our wish is not one that can be disclosed in private. Please come out in grandeur to the designated mantapa, where you can have a Royal audience.”
Andal: “O’ Krishna!! Don’t hasten to walk as yet. We would like you to get up and come out of your chamber with grace and majesty. Let me describe how! The lion sleeps crouching inside the mountain-cave during the monsoons. When it wakes up, it opens its blazing eyes, looks all around, shakes its mane, stretches itself leaning front and back, gets up majestically, comes out of the cave with a loud roar….
“We would blessed to see this graceful gait of yours. After you are seated on the simhasana, you may kindly look into our aim and purpose of coming here.”
To the great joy of all those gopikas, Krishna demonstrates his majestic gait — Are two eyes enough?
