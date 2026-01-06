Tiruppavai 22

06-01-26 | Ramayana , Bhaghavata , Gopika , Tiruppavai
Andal addresses Krishna:
“O Lord! The kings of this vast beautiful earth, their pride crushed, gather together at the foot of your cot. So also, we have all gathered together before you, overcome by your excellent qualities.
“Oh Lord! Won’t you cast your glance at us? Open your eyes slowly. Slow, like a blossoming lotus, akin to the small bells of the dancing anklets.
“Won’t you look at us with your comforting glances?
“The grief of separation from you is unbearable. Its a sin.
“Your graceful look clears all our sins and also our ignorance — we’re here to experience the other outcome: ecstasy!”
No comments:
Post a Comment