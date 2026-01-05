Tiruppavai 21

05-01-26 | Ramayana , Bhaghavata , Gopika , Tiruppavai
Nappinnai opens the door and comes out to meet the gopikas.
She explains the delay: “I did not ignore your appeals. I was waiting for the appropriate time to recommend you to the Lord.” Nappinnai also joins the group.
The Gopis were elated. They sing glories of their Lord.
Andal: “O’ Krishna! You are the son of Nandhagopa who has an immeasurable treasure of generous, gigantic cows that pour forth copious milk in huge vessels. What a fortune!*
“You are Paravasudeva (creation)! You are the Vyuha murthy (in milky ocean)! You are the Vibhava avataras (Rama / Krishna)! You stand as deities in temples (archavatara)! You are Antaryami (ensconced in our hearts). Yet you were born here amongst us to make us realise who we are.
“Your enemies seek refuge in you — not finding solace in all three worlds**. We have come to seek refuge in you, attracted by your infinite noble qualities.
___________________________
Notes:
*Here, the cows are symbolic of the generous acharyas.
A confused Arjuna becomes Krishna’s disciple and surrenders to him. The generous Krishna listens to him patiently. Then he comforts Arjuna with his wisdom on the human predicament and the resolution thereof.
** When in exile, Rama was taking a nap in Sita’s lap. Kakasura (Indra’s son Jayantha), in the form of a crow, hurt Sita by pecking her bosom and drawing blood. Enraged, Rama took a blade of grass, empowered it with the Brahmastra and threw it at the crow for his unforgivable fault. The crow went around the three worlds for protection and ultimately surrendered at Rama’s feet.
No comments:
Post a Comment