Tiruppavai 20

04-01-26 | Gajendra , Bhaghavata , Gopika , Tiruppavai , Devi
Andal’s efforts to wake up Devi and Krishna resulted in silence.
She thought again.
She tries to wake up Krishna first.
“O’ Lord! Krishna! You should protect us even before harm comes our way, just as you prevent the trembling of the thirty three devas* due to fear of their enemies.
“O’ valorous one! You are upright towards those who seek refuge in you. O’ Pure one! You have equanimity towards all, but cannot tolerate any ill-treatment towards your devotees.” (Gajendra and Prahlada)
No response. Andal understands that one has to approach Krishna only through Devi’s intercession.
She addresses Nappinnai:
“O’ beautiful and elegant lady! O’ Mahalakshmi!! Wake up! Give us the fan and a mirror, required to serve Krishna.
“Also wake up your dear husband Krishna! Help us perform our vow related ceremonial bath and bless us with eternal servitude.”
—————
*(The eight Vasus, eleven Rudhras , twelve Adhithyas
and the two Asvini devathas)
No comments:
Post a Comment