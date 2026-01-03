Tiruppavai 19

03-01-26 | Bhaghavata , Gopika , Tiruppavai , Devi
Andal now appeals again to Nappinnai to get up and open the door for them.
Devi is represented in three different personas. (Sridevi, Bhoodevi and Neela devi). She is inseparable from the Lord, meant only to bless the souls. Yesterday, Andal addresses Devi as Neela. In today’s verse, she addresses her as Bhoodevi. In tomorrow’s verse, she will address her as Mahalakshmi.
She is with Krishna in a cot with a soft and luxurious mattress. The cot is supported by four elephants representing the guardians of the four directions (or the four purusharthas - Dharma, Artha, Kama and moksha. There is a five-face oil lamp lit inside. (The five lights represent the senses, through which soul infers, experiences and gets the required knowledge. Only the divine couple Lakshmi and Narayana can make us realise the soul. Devi makes the Lord overlook all our faults and makes him bless us.)
Andal says, “O’ Devi, Krishna is the Lord of the Universe, does he not belong to us too? You should recommend our plea to him. As Bhoodevi, you tolerate everything for us all. You are patience and kindness personified. It doesn’t behove you to be silent.
“Krishna, you’re the one with a generous heart, Shouldn’t you answer us?!”
But what was happening? The divine couple were competing with one another on who will bless them first.
