Tiruppavai 18

02-01-26 | Bhaghavata , Gopika , Tiruppavai , Guru and Devotee
Andal appeals to Nappinnai (NeeLa Devi), the daughter-in-law of King Nandagopa. Andal first praises her father-in-law Nandagopa’s invincible strength.
Nappinnai is holding a ball of flowers in her hand.
Andal: “O Neela Devi*!! The cocks are giving their wake-up call. The cuckoos are singing. (Suggesting the outpouring of songs of bhakti by the Azhwars and sages like Valmiki and Shuka.)
“Please come and open the door with joy with your lotus-like hands! Let’s smell the flowers which adorn your tresses. Let’s hear the jingling sound of the bangles.”
(*Neela Devi is the consort of Krishna, likened to Radha.)
No comments:
Post a Comment