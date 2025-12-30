Tiruppavai 15

30-12-25 | Rajagopala , Bhaghavata , Gopika , Tiruppavai
A group of gopikas sauntered to their destination at Yamuna without waiting for Andal’s group. Then it struck them that Andal would be waking up Krishna too! What if they missed that moment?! They quickly turn back to join Andal. They were relieved to see Andal waking up the last of the Gopikas. Andal insisted that none should be deprived of the nectar of Krishna anubhava.
Reaching the residence of this girl, Andal calls out:
“O young lady, are you sleeping? The others have already reached Yamuna.”
At this moment, the girl inside was awake and humming the previous verse, immersed in the lotus-eyed Krishna. She was annoyed that it was interrupted.
She says: “Don’t be so curt, O noble ladies! I am coming.”
Andal: “We know about your oratorial skills and your quick wit.”
The girl inside: “Ok, agree you’re all more capable. Let the fault be mine.”
She apologises. This is a trait of a Srivaishnava — to seek pardon even if one is not at fault. This verse is considered a sum and substance of Tiruppavai.
The girl continues: “Have everyone gathered here?”
Andal: “Yes, everybody has come -- you can count them.
Let’s continue — We’ll sing the glories of the mayavi Krishna in the wrestling arena and how he tricked the rogue elephant Kuvalayapeedha.”
