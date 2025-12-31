Tiruppavai 16

31-12-25 | Ramayana , Bhaghavata , Gopika , Tiruppavai , Guru and Devotee
Andal and the gopikas now reach the mansion of Nandagopa. They see a dwara-palaka (gate-keeper) at the entrance.
Andal asks him to open the bejeweled doors of the mansion and allow them in. “O’ Nayaka! We are here to sing Krishna’s glory and awaken him. He has already assured us yesterday, that he would give us the tools required for our vow.
“He is a mayavi — with a hue of dazzling blue-sapphire. But we can manage to read his thoughts. We know him. Please grant us entry.
“Please don’t send us away with trivial excuses. We are simple cowherd folk who have come to you with a pure heart. And don’t make us unlock the door and find our way in. You should hold our hands and take us where we should go.”
(Notes for the seeker):
The Acharya is the dwarapalaka. Andal addresses him as Nayaka — one who leads people. The doors are our ahamkara and mamakara (‘me’ and ‘mine’). The lock to the doors are the meanings of the mantra, which will be initiated by the Acharya.
Andal says “Krishna has already assured to protect all those who seek his protection — In the Rama avatar when he accepts Vibheeshana’s surrender and proclaims: “Anyone who surrenders to me completely, will be assured of protection.” And so also in the Bhagavadgita, Krishna tells Arjuna — Maam ekam sharanam vraja.)
(Andal wakes up the gopikas and goes on to wake up everyone until Krishna. But the dwara-palaka was not woken up. Can he ever sleep?)
No comments:
Post a Comment