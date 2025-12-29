Tiruppavai 14

29-12-25 | Vatsalya , Utsav , Bhagavatha , Gopika , Tiruppavai , Vishnu
Andal goes to the next devotee.
She begins respectfully — “O’ noble lady! You are gifted with an eloquent tongue. People would love to hear you speak. You are a bhagavatha of a high order (devoted of Krishna). You are endowed with the discipline of Gnyana, Bhakti and Vairagya. And you have the ability to inspire people and induct them in the service of the Krishna.
“Also, when we are in the presence of Krishna, if he asks us ‘Why have you come here; what do you want?’ It is only you who can respond convincingly. Please lead us all to the lotus-eyed Krishna, who holds the conch and the Sudarshana.”
Traditionally, the sudarshan chakra is mentioned first and then only the conch Panchajanya. Andal reverses it. She prefers the conch to the chakra. The conch is a symbol of Gnyana. She says it is the conch which protects the devotees from fear. Krishna’s conch in the Mahabharata war is a case in point.
(In the picture, the conch is held in the right hand and the chakra in the left. As in Tirukkovilur).
