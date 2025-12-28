Tiruppavai 13

28-12-25 | Vatsalya , Rajagopala , Ramayana , Gopika
Next, a silent devotee, who has earlier had a glimpse of divine bliss. She avoids any talk with the others.
Andal encourages her: “O’ Young and beautiful girl with charming eyes!! We all should go to the river to bathe. Not for a hesitant dip. But a deep plunge into the cold waters; This immersion is an exhilarating Krishna anubhava! Don’t while away your time sleeping.
“Come, the others are singing the glories of Rama. Let’s join them. Jatayu is a vulture who fought Ravana while he carried away Sita. Jatayu’s wings and beak were chopped off by the Rakshasa. Rama was uncontrollably angry. The ten heads of Ravana rolled.
“All the gopikas have reached the chosen place for the austerities. Oh dear sakhi ! it is truly a great day for us . Kindly let go of your restraint and share your divine experiences with all of us.”
