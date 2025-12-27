Tiruppavai 12

27-12-25 | Vatsalya , Rajagopala , Ramayana , Bhagavatha , Gopika
Andal wakes up a gopika who is sleeping even after daybreak.
She is the sister of a great devotee and a close personal attendant of Krishna (Sridhama).
He milks the buffalo in his home. On a particular day, he had rush to the temple on an important errand to the Lord. Due to the urgency, he left the buffalo unmilked. The buffalo was unable to bear the delay, and pours out her milk. It forms a slush in the gopikas house. Andal and the others couldn't get in.
Andal stays outside, holding the door step with the dense morning dew falling on their heads.
Andal: "You're still asleep? How can you be so ignorant? You're so fortunate to have a brother who has earned auspicious wealth? (Sharanagathi to Krishna.)
Since she didn't wake up by hearing glories of Krishna, Andal decides to sing the glories of Rama. "Rama is sweet to the mind (Ramayati iti Ramah)*. The one who would be affectionate even to his opponent. These should not only be enjoyed by the mind, but should also be talked about.
Everyone nearby is already awake. Get up now!"
Here, Andal lists the types of services to Krishna, and how to prioritise it.
