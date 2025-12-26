Tiruppavai 11

26-12-25 | Vatsalya , Rajagopala , Bhagavatha , Gopika , Tiruppavai , Guru and Devotee
In Gokula, the number of cows are not counted. Only the number of cow-sheds are mentioned. Such is the grand wealth of Gokula. The cowherds have to milk the cows in turns, without getting tired.
Here the gurus are likened to the cows. The disciples (cowherds) absorb the wisdom from the gurus and keep gathering them like bees collect honey from the flower. They protect it from being misinterpreted out of ill-will; and from attributing inappropriate meanings which does not adhere to scriptural norms.
Andal wakes up another Azhwar, whose character is without blemish. She has all the necessary traits worthy of the highest devotee of Krishna. But she has been sleeping, unmoved.
The friends waiting outside appreciate her humble and attractive presence — and also the clarity with which she puts forth her interpretations. She’s joyful like a peacock dancing in the rain. Andal and her friends exhort this gopika, a favorite of Krishna, to share her Krishna-anubhava with them.
