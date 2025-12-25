Tiruppavai 10

25-12-25 | Utsav , Bhagavatha , Tulasi Priyam , Gopika , Tiruppavai , Guru and Devotee , Vishnu
Next Andal wakes up another devotee of the topmost order, immersed in devotion to Krishna (the Azhwars).
“O’ dear sakhi! You’ve got absolute confidence in completing the austerities (kanya vrata) and attaining heaven! (Here heaven means union with the Lord - not Indra’s heaven, where our senses wander - looking for worldly pleasures.)
“You sleep like Kumbhakarna, not answering our efforts to wake you up. Has he ceded his wealth of sleep to you? The righteous Rama made him leap to death.
“Oh, wait! Are you already clinging to his feet in total surrender? There’s a divine fragrance of Tulasi leaves wafting from inside!!
“O’ great devotee! You’re a gem of a character and the most precious ornament in our group. Please come out and lead us in singing paeans of Narayana, adorning the fragrant Tulasi* garland on His head.”
*Among flowers, Tulasi is considered the most sacred. Tulasi emerged from the great churning of the ksheersagar.
