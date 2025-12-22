Tiruppavai 07

22-12-25 | Tiruppavai
Andal next wakes up another devotee who is learned in the scriptures and is a devotee of Krishna.
“O deluded girl! Don’t you hear the bharadwaja birds chirping all around? It’s dawn. Don’t you hear the churning sound of curd made by the other gopikas? Don’t you hear their auspicious jingling sound of their necklaces and bangles, in sync with the movement?
“How can you continue to sleep? — You are endowed with a lustrous countenance due to your deep learning resulting in bhakti . You should join us and converse with us for mutual benefit. We can also sing the glory of Narayana (the primordial cause of creation). For the Margasira month, Narayana, is worshipped as Kesava. Please come and share with us your wealth of wisdom.”
