Tiruppavai 06

In another ten verses, Andal wakes up devotees of Krishna to participate in the austerities for the rains.
It is said that something good, like the joy of experiencing Krishna, should not be enjoyed alone - it should be shared and enjoyed with many.
The first Gopi is very young and a novice in devotion to Krishna. Andal slowly tells her to wake up.
“O’ Gopi, get up! Don’t you hear the birds chirping? Don’t you hear the sound of the conch from the temple? Don’t you hear the slow chanting of ‘Hari, Hari’ by the many yogis and ascetics? You have to make an effort to experience Krishna anubhava. He is an embodiment of Rasa.”
Andal gently tells the young Gopi about the Lord’s different manifestations as
Param (the primordial cause of creation),
Vyuham (his four forms as Vasudeva, Sankarshana, Pradyumba and Aniruddha in the cosmic ocean),
Vibhavam (his avatars on the earth as Rama, Krishna etc.,), and
Antaryami (his presence in every soul) and Archavatara (his worship as deities in various temples).
Andal expands on the Krishna avatar with Putana samhara and Shakatasura vadha. She says Krishna’s deeds are atimanushyam - super human. But still, even Arjuna, a close friend of Krishna had to be shown the Vishwaroopa.
