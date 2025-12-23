Tiruppavai 08

23-12-25 | Krishna Leela , Bhagavatha , Gopika , Tiruppavai
To remove darkness, we light a lamp. This lamp removes darkness and also spreads its aura of divinity around it. The oil that fuels it, is devotion.
Andal is determined to make everyone realise the Supreme: “O learned girl, wake up and open your eyes. The beautiful eastern sky is lightening up the horizon. Even the buffaloes have left to graze the early morning grass, wet with dew".
“We have made the other gopikas to wait, so that you can join us all in the austerities. And you know why we insist that you join us?! You are an enthusiastic girl. It is only proper that we all complete all austerities with wholehearted zeal. It is a festive occasion. We need you to inspire us. Get up and join us".
“Krishna has reached Mathura. He has killed the rogue elephant Kuvalayapeeda and also eliminated the wrestlers challenge with speed and alacrity. He has come to Mathura to kill Kamsa. He’s a cowherd. Now he has proved to the world that he is the Supreme, the lord of lords.
“We have to go and worship him. Surrender to him. We will plead with him to ignore our sins born out of desire. Let’s submit ourselves to all scrutiny and wait for his blessings. He’s generous. He would feel that he has made us wait. He will call us closer and accept us with joy!”
