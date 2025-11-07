Narayaneeyam 15

i) Vanabhojanam:
It was afternoon. Just another day for the gopas led by Krushna. Completely at ease after the ordeal of Aghasura, Krushna stopped for lunch. It was graze time for the calves. It was customary for the boys to have lunch only after the calves were fed.
Krushna mingled with each one of the gopas, enquiring about the welfare of their families etc., and talked humorously, sometimes playing his flute, sometimes serving food to his friends, and regaling everyone with witty responses. The boys laughed. Krishna had a ball of curd rise in his hand, with different kind of pickles tucked between his fingers. After every mouthful, he would lick the pickles. Did he enjoy the food! The gods observed with praise: “The meal he enjoys with the gopas, seems to please him more than the offerings of sacrifices in the midst of gods.”
ii) Brahma Mohanam:
After watching the extreme glory of the liberation of Aghasura, unique to this avatara, Brahma wanted to test Krushna. Invoking his power of illusion, he made the herd of calves disappear. The gopas were worried! Krushna!!
Krushna pretended to search for the calves, but was actually intending to aid Brahma’s plan much further. With the rice ball still in hand, he went around as if to search for them. Now the gopas, who were having lunch, also disappeared.
No comments:
Post a Comment