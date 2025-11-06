Narayaneeyam 14

Aghasura
(Dashakam 51)
One day, Krushna led the cowherds and the calves to the forest. For lunch, they packed curd rice and condiments and various pickles, to celebrate the food in the woods.
The sages, engrossed in their austerities saw Krushna. They were filled with ecstasy. They drenched themselves in the dust emanating from the footsteps of Krushna, with horripilation. It was the dust which sanctifies the three worlds.
The calves were grazing in an area dense with grass. A demon, Aghasura, in the form of a python, blocked the way. He lay with his mouth wide open, like a cave in a mountain.
Some boys, looked at the cave-like mouth of the demon with wonder. It invited their curiosity. Without thinking, they walked into the mouth of the snake, with some calves too. When they reached its belly, they started to feel the heat. Aghasura did not close his mouth. Krushna was still outside.
Krushna, knew that the boys and the calves were helpless. He knew that they trusted only him. He quickly entered the mouth of Aghasura. Reaching inside the throat, Krushna increased his size drastically, choking Aghasura’s breath. He grew bigger until Aghasura was torn asunder. Krushna came out of the cave with the boys and the calves intact.
(Agha means sin. The rest is self explanatory)
A light emanating from the body of the asura, was glowing in the sky. When Krushna came out, it merged with him. The gods who watched this spectacle, praised Krushna with song and dance.
(Note: This incident of Aghasura, was narrated in detail by the boys to their families when they returned home. After one whole year. )
