Narayaneeyam 13

(i)Vatsasura vadham
Krushna, as a routine, grazed the cattle, with his flute, horn and cane - accompanied by Balarama and other gopas. Krishna played the flute atop the Goverdhan mountain. Vrindavan became prosperous with trees, creepers, waters, fertile land, and other bounties of nature. No wonder! Vrindavan was graced by the divine footsteps of Krushna, the Lord of Lakshmi.
Krushna, noticed that one of the calves in the cattle was behaving peculiarly, turning his head back, wagging his tail vigorously, waiting for the right time to attack. Krushna knew it was a demon in disguise. He caught hold of his hind legs, whirled the calf in quick circles and threw the lifeless asura on a tree. Many other trees fell under the impact.
The gods showered flowers on Krushna. The gopas were amazed when they saw the fragrant flowers falling on him from the sky, The gopas ask Krushna about it. He said, “My dear gopas, you all saw the asura hit the trees? Many flowers suddenly went up the sky on impact. Now they’re slowly coming down.”
(ii) Bakasura vadham
Vrindavan was simmering in heat. Krushna and the gopas went to the Yamuna to drink water. While the boys were quenching their thirst, a gigantic crane (Bakasura) approached Krishna, flapping his wings. With great speed, he swallowed Krushna. But instantly, the crane spat him out, as though it was a blazing ball of fire. Bakasura rushed to tear apart Krushna with his beak. Krushna grabbed both parts of the asura’s beak, tearing it apart.
Then they all left for home.
Hearing the melodious flute played by Krushna in a distance, the gopikas quickly came near him with great joy. How they adored him!
