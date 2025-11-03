Narayaneeyam 12

03-11-25 | Krishna Leela , Bhagavatha , Shloka , Bala Leela , Narayaneeyam
Dashaka 49
The gopas saw the acts of Putana, Shakatasura, the falling of trees etc. were ominous.
They did not understand the glory of Krushna. They all decided to shift elsewhere. Upananda, a senior gopa decided on a forest called Vrindavana, towards the west. It would be an ideal settlement for them. It was Krushna, who prompted the choice to Upananda, from within.
Quickly, they gathered all their belongings and the cows, and moved out in carts - with Yashoda and Krushna in a majestic cart. The gopikas drank in the exuberant talk by Krishna in the midst of the delightful jingling carts rolling along and the rhythmic sound of the hooves of the cows. The long journey did not feel tedious.
Krushna was delighted to see Vrindavana with its jasmine and other trees in full bloom. The vast green pastures appeared like a floor paved with emeralds. The gopas settled down comfortably in houses in the form of a half-moon.
Krushna revelled at the river Yamuna, coursing through winding paths. He also relished the beauty of the Goverdhana mountain, with peacocks seemingly reflecting the innumerable gems in the mountain and its peaks, so majestic that it seemed they would touch the Satyaloka.
Krushna and Balarama roamed about with other boys, grazing the cattle in the forest. It was very congenial for tending the calves.
