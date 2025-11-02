Narayaneeyam 11

02-11-25 | Yashoda Krishna , Krishna Leela , Bhagavatha , Gopika , Shloka , Damodara , Bala Leela , Narayaneeyam
Bala Leela - Damodara
Yashoda took the rope and bound it around the wooden mortar. Then she took the other end of the rope and bound it around Krushna’s midriff. It was two inches short. She tied another rope to it and tried again. Also two inches short. Krushna did not grow up like Vamana, to warrant additional ropes.
It was his Maya, which created that gap. No amount of extensions of the rope could possibly tie Krushna. She was being watched by her friends who smiled in wonder. Yashoda was perspiring and tired. She now didn’t have the desire to tie him up. Seeing her struggle, Krushna, out of compassion, allows himself to be tied to the mortar. Yashoda asked him to stay there, and went back home.
Krushna stood there eating the butter which he hid in the cavity of the mortar. The gods who were observing all this, named him as Damodara (one whose stomach was tied with a rope).
From there, Krushna spots the two Arjuna trees.
(Nalakubara and Manigriva, were sons of Kubera, the god of wealth. Their prosperity made them haughty. Sage Narada saw them in the river Ganga, intoxicated and unclad, surrounded by women, enjoying water sports. After seeing the sage, the women covered themselves. But these two, were unmindful of the sage’s presence.
The sage had a lot of compassion. He wanted them to have a calmness of mind, which in turn will lead to devotion of Hari. He said: “You two will remain as Arjuna trees in Gokula for a long time. On seeing Hari, you will regain your original state.”)
Krushna approached the Arjuna trees, pulling the mortar behind him. The mortar got stuck between the trees. They were decayed due to age. A small tug, and the two trees fell. The two yakshas, the sons of kubera, emerged from the trees with great splendor. They worshipped him by singing hymns of praise.
The gopas, hearing the loud and frightening noise of the trees falling, rushed to the place. Nanda looked at Yashoda, who felt ashamed, and released Krushna from the mortar.
