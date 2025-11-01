Narayaneeyam 10

Tying Krushna to the mortar
(Ulukala bandhanam)
Krushna was eager to have milk. Yashoda was in the midst of churning curd. He climbed on to her lap and was having milk to his satisfaction — when Yashoda saw that the milk boiling in the kitchen was about to brim over. She interrupted Krushna’s feed and rushed there.
When the joy from feeding milk was cut short, Krushna was angry. He took the churning rod and broke the pot which Yashoda was churned. Hearing the loud noise, she came out and saw the curd flowing all over the floor, like Krushna’s fame.
Krushna was not to be seen. Yashoda was furious. She searched for him, as one would seek the Supreme through the Upanishads. The fortunate mother had such easy access to Him.
Krushna was sitting on the mortar, feeding fresh butter to a cat.
For Yashoda, the anger multiplied. While her friends looked on, she caught him. Fear was written all over his beautiful face — pretended fear. She fetched a rope to tie him up.
