Narayaneeyam 09

Narayaneeyam 0931-10-25 | Yashoda Krishna , Krishna Leela , Vishwaroopa , Bhagavatha , Shloka , Bala Leela , Narayaneeyam
Bala Leela (iii)
Vishwaroopa darshana to Yashoda.
Once, Krushna and his friends were collecting fruits together. The boys, angry with some issue, reported to his mother that Krushna had eaten mud.
Yashoda, fearing that he may fall sick, was angry. She asked Krushna repeatedly, whether he had consumed mud.
Krushna laughed for a long time, finally answering — “No, it’s false.”
“If it’s false, open your mouth” says Yashoda.
He opens his mouth, which was like a blossoming lotus. She expected a little mud.
But what she saw was not only the entire earth, but all the other worlds as well. The forests, the sky, the ocean, the nether regions, human beings, asuras and the gods!
She saw Krushna himself reclining in the ksheera sagara (milk ocean), in his abode Vaikuntha. Her own child in front of her in countless different forms. She also saw Krushna standing with his open mouth, inside which she saw all the worlds again, and again, and again, bringing out clearly, the infinitude of the universe! For an instant, Yashodha had the knowledge of the Reality.
Krushna clung to her, asking her to feed milk. Deluded by Maya of affection, Krushna made her forget that knowledge immediately, making her look upon him as her child alone.
No comments:
Post a Comment