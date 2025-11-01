Narayaneeyam 08
Bala Leela (ii)
Balarama and Krushna started to walk on their feet. They played with other boys in the neighborhood — chasing cats, running after calves and sometimes parrots. The other boys laughed and ran behind the brothers, albeit with restraint.
Wherever the brothers went, gopikas were transfixed looking at them —unmindful of their household duties at home. Krushna and Balarama liked the fresh butter served by the gopikas. They sang melodious songs and danced charmingly - expecting an affectionate reciprocation with butter and freshly boiled milk.
Maybe Krushna remembered the way he had to beg before Mahabali. He decided to give up begging and decided to steal curd and butter.
The gopikas never felt anger or sorrow because of the theft. He stole their hearts too, plunging them in an ocean of bliss!!
