Narayaneeyam 07

Bala Leela (i)
Balarama and Krushna, with smiles, moved about in their hands and knees, as though adorning the house. It was fun to hear their own anklets. They crawled faster, enjoying its quicker tinkling. They looked back at their ankles, smiled and moved away, ignoring the bangle that had slipped from the arm to the wrists, and the curls of hair streaming over their face.
Their parents and other audience followed them from a distance, particularly the beauty of the tender soles, which captivated them all. Enjoying being watched, the brothers hurried forward, making indistinct sounds with shrieks of laughter. The onlookers experienced indescribable joy that seemed like eternity. The boys crawled faster — and for a moment they looked back with beaming faces, before continuing their fun run.
Sometimes they would fall, and get smeared with dust. The taintless sages, watching this spectacle from above would pay their obeisance to the avatara purusha. The mothers would rush to pick them up in their arms and gently showed their affection with kisses.
The extremely fortunate Yashoda was overwhelmed - milk started flowing even before she could hold Krushna in her lap to feed him. Suddenly he would give a bewitching smile revealing his charming bud-like teeth.
God! What penance did Yashoda do?!
