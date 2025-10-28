Narayaneeyam 06

Narayaneeyam 0628-10-25 | Krishna Leela , Vishwaroopa , Shloka , Bala Leela , Narayaneeyam
Dashakam 44
Namakarana - Jatakarma
In Mathura, Vasudeva decided to initiate the naming rites for Krishna, which was not done due to visible threats since his birth.
He approached Sage Gargacharya, a master in astrology. He requested the sage to perform the Namakarana and associated rites (although Krishna was above all rituals and beyond the bondage of karma). He requested the sage to maintain secrecy, as Nanda did not know the truth about the mysterious birth of Krishna, or that, Vasudeva was the father of Krishna.
Gargacharya approached Nanda in Gokula and said he has come to perform namakarana for their son. Nanda was delighted. He honored the sage and requested him to perform the auspicious rites. Gargacharya said, “O Nanda, I am the priest of the Yadu clan, the ceremonies should be performed with utmost secrecy. Kamsa will be suspicious.”
To maintain absolute secrecy, the rites were performed in a cattle shed (Goshala).
Gargacharya wondered: “How shall I give a name, to one who is already known to have a 1000 or even countless names?”
The sage Garga, then gave the name as Krushna (meaning his very existence is bliss. Also, it meant the quality of removing the sins of all). He was also named Vaasudeva.
Krishna’s elder brother (son of Rohini and Vasudeva) was named Rama (or Balarama, due to his phenomenal strength).
Sage Garga revealed the glory of Krushna and Rama to Nanda: “Whoever loves your son will not be deluded by Maya. Whoever is against him will perish. He will lead his people to a world free from sorrow. He will defeat many asuras. You will hear the blemishless glories of him, sung by the people. And you will cross all obstacles only through him. Have full faith in him.”
The sage just stopped short of saying, Krushna was Hari himself.
When Garga left, Nanda and the other gopas were elated and hugged Krushna endearingly
