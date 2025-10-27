Narayaneeyam 05

Dashakam - 43
Once, when Yashoda was having Krishna on her lap, she felt that Krishna was unusually heavy. She put him down on bed and went in to attend to her chores. But the unusual weight of Krishna made her wonder about the cause. She prayed.
Meanwhile Trinavarta, who had the wind as his power, was sent by Kamsa to Gokula. The killing of three of his mighty friends, was unmistakable proof that the ‘eighth child’ lived there.
Trinavarta’s entrance was dramatic. With a thundering noise and powerful blasts of wind, he came in the form of a whirlwind. The thick and dark dust clouds rose very high and reduced visibility. It quickly took Krishna away.
The cowherds didn’t even realize what was happening. Yashoda, who groped around in darkness and came to the same spot where she left the baby. Krishna was missing. She cried aloud.
Trinavarta, found that the baby was extremely heavy. His speed reduced, weakening his force. The noise subsided. It was then that Gokula heard the wailing of Yashoda. Nanda and all the others also joined.
Meanwhile, the Asura who was already weakened, thought of releasing Krishna. Krishna did not allow him to go - Trinavarta fell from the sky on to a rock and was smashed to death.
Entire Gokula saw the spectacle. They ran to the place and saw Krishna sitting on the dead asura. He was beating his tender hands playfully on the asura’s chest. He appeared unaffected by the happenings and laughed loudly. The gopas hurriedly picked up Krishna from there, just as one would pick up a blue gem from a big mountain.
Entire Gokula thronged to get a glimpse of Krishna and took turns in embracing him, kissing and adoring him. He also would jump to those arms of gopikas, who were eager to take him, but were shy to do so.
