Narayaneeyam 04

Narayaneeyam - 4
Shakatasura
It was Krishna’s birthday. Yashoda decided to celebrate the day by inviting elders and relatives.
She left Krishna beside a cart, and asked some boys to look after the child. She went into the kitchen to prepare the feast.
Suddenly, there was a loud noise of heavy wooden logs falling. It was near the cart, where Krishna was lying down. The boys who were present there, ran out crying, shouting with fear.
The gopikas ran to the spot and saw Krishna lying amidst the huge logs of broken wood. Yashoda picked up Krishna. Nanda and the other elders also rushed there. There were all happy and shed tears of joy, seeing Krishna safe in Yashoda’s hands.
The boys guarding Krishna said: “ He was hungry and wanted his mother to feed him… He cried and kicked his feet about — which turned the nearby cart upside down and broke. I saw this! I saw this!”
Those who did not know of him, brushed it off as improbable. But those who recalled what happened to Putana earlier, were reluctant to dismiss it. Meanwhile, the gopis caressed his tender feet and checked whether Krishna was hurt anywhere.
Nanda took Krishna in his arms, thrilled that Krishna was safe and hugged him closely. “Oh! It’s certainly due the grace of God that the baby was saved.”
(Note: Sri Narayana Bhattadri (the author of Narayaneeyam) observes: In the case of Putana, she fell with her original form as a demon, and it was cremated. But the Asura in the form of a cart (Shakatasura) was also killed, but he did not regain his original form — he just merged with the Krishna.)
