Narayaneeyam - 3
Putana Moksham - Narayaneeyam 03 (Dashakam 40-41)
Kamsa, influenced by his coterie, orders the killing of the recently-born babies in Gokula.
Putana, in the form of a graceful damsel, entered the village to kill the new- born baby. When everyone stood wondering about her presence, Putana picks up Krishna and suckles Krishna with her poison. Krishna, angered at the killing of so many children, sucks the poisoned breasts - and also her life.
She fell, in her real gigantic form of a fearceful demon, crushing many trees. The gopis ran up to pick up Krishna, who was casually playing over her chest with a smile.
Vasudeva had met Nandagopa and warned him about the impending danger to baby Krishna. Nandagopa rushed to Gokula. He saw the crushed trees and the dead Putana. He prayed. He was relieved to find Krishna and the villagers safe.
When they cremated Putana, the smoke from the pyre rose very high and the fragrance of sandal and other scents wafted around the village, surprising the villagers. ‘Was it the grace of Krishna which purified the body of Putana?’
The Gopis started frequenting Nanda’s house to get a glimpse of the miracle boy Krishna.
His mere presence seemed to give them all happiness.
They were happy when he glanced at them, overjoyed when he gave a smile, elated when his hands would touch the gopikas.
They took turns to hold the child.
When Krishna changed hands from one Gopi to another, it looked like a bee was hovering from one flower to another in a lotus garland.
