Narayaneeyam 16

Brahma Mohanam - (ii)
(Delusion of Brahma) Dashakam 52
(Recap: It was incredulous for Brahma to believe what Krushna did in the Aghasura episode. He decides to test Krushna further. With his illusory powers he makes the entire herd of calves disappear and also the gopas disappear.)
Using his power of Maya, Krushna himself took the forms of all the calves, the gopas, the slings, the vessels, flutes, horns etc., He played with the gopas for a long time as usual in the forests, while Brahma watched. Krushna returned home in those many forms. The mothers of the gopas received their sons with joy and the cows rushed to lick their calves. They all experienced extreme happiness. This continued for one year. Such was Krishna’s Maya, that none could hardly notice that their sons or the calves were Krushna himself.
At the end of the year, when Brahma saw both the old and the new calves and boys together. He was stupefied. Each of the boys and the calves were adorned with crowns, diadems, had four arms and all were of the color of rain-bearing clouds. (One human year was just one fraction of a moment for Brahma.) He immediately realized the truth. He saw each one of them as Narayana Himself, caressed by Lakshmi, reclining on Adisesha and attended by Sanaka and the other sages. He was overpowered with confusion. Krushna then became one as he appeared earlier, holding a half eaten ball of rice in the hand.
Brahma’s pride was humbled. He fell at the feet of Krushna again and again, praised the Lord of the Universe and returned to his abode.
