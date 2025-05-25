That Garland of Lightning

28-03-17 | Vatsalya , Tvameva , Aabharana
Krishna loves to adorn himself! He is an Alankarapriya, which means he delights in decorations. He wears beautiful clothes, shining jewels, and fragrant flower garlands, like the ones we have seen in Vanvihari.
He is the master of everything in the entire universe, so much so that even lightning loves to be around him! Can you imagine how bright and magnificent that would be? We can call it "The Garland of Lightning"! He is the creator of everything – the stars, the planets, the wind, the fire, and yes, even the lightning! So, for Krishna, wearing lightning as a garland is just like you wearing your favorite cap. It shows his power and how everything in the universe is connected to him and serves him.
This "Garland of Lightning" reminds us that Krishna is the source of all energy and light in the universe. Just like lightning brightens up the sky, Krishna's presence brightens up everything around him. He is the ultimate source of all that is beautiful and powerful.
So, the next time you see lightning, remember our Alankarapriya Krishna, the master of everything, playfully wearing it as his dazzling garland! Isn't that a wonderful thought?
