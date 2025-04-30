Krishna IS Ananda.
Ananda is forever happiness, one that never goes away – not even for a second.
Some very wise people a long, long time ago figured out something amazing. They realized that the biggest, most important thing in the whole universe, the source of everything, let's call it the Brahman – is made of this happiness called Ananda!
Knowing Krishna or Ananda as the ultimate destination or yearning is one thing. We also have to realise that Krishna also shows us the way to find that happiness inside ourselves. Shortly put Krishna is the path and Krishna is the goal. Means and End – both are Krishna.
We should try being close to him, think about him constantly, and love him with no other motive other than to love him.
That is why we say, "Krishna IS Ananda." This is encapsulated in the specific Upanishadic realization, Ānando Brahmeti Vyajanāt ("Bliss is Brahman") from Taittiriya Upanishad of Yajur Veda.
