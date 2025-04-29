Gopika Geetham

Krishna is the king of everything sweet and happy. And everything about him is sweet, like his smile, his songs, and even the way he walks. That's why people call him "Madhuradhipati," which means the King of Sweetness! Remember the song by Adi Shankara – Adharam Madhuram! Look it up.
Now, the Raaslila is a divine dance that Krishna had under the pleasant moonlight. He played his flute, and the music was so enchanting that all the Gopis, heard it and were mesmerised.
When they heard his flute, they dropped everything they were doing, even their chores and families, and ran to Vrindavan to dance with him because they loved him more than anything else.
Krishna danced with all of them in a big circle. And the most magical part? He made it so that every single Gopi felt like she was dancing right next to him, just with him! Everyone felt enraptured by Krishna, all night long. The Gopis did not want this to end at all.
The Gopis loved just wanting to be with Krishna. That is all that they needed – just to be with Him. Gopis are the ultimate of the bhaktas of Krishna, and just like them, we should yearn for nothing else other than to be with Krishna.
Noticed the Gopika in this painting? Hope you do!
Adharam Madhuram (Madhurashtakam) is by Vallabhacharya
