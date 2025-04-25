Tvameva - The Rhythm of Surrender

Tvameva means – “only you”.
There is a well known shloka in Sanskrit and here is it's English Translation:
You are the mother, you are the father,
You are the friend, you are the kinsman,
You are the knowledge, you are the wealth,
You are everything for me, O God of gods.
That's what Tvameva means – it means "You are everything to me!".
Devotees seek refuge in Krishna – with a strong faith (Mahavishwas) - Krishna says in Bhagavad Gita, "Hey! Stop worrying about everything else and just come to Me! I'll keep you safe and take away anything that makes you sad or scared. Don't worry!". He promises to be the only one you really need to go to for help. And when you really, really trust Him like that, it's called Sharanagati. You believe strongly that He will protect you, no matter what. That's complete trust, complete surrender.
When you trust Krishna completely like that, He gives you a special gift. It's called Ananda – but not just regular quiet time, it's super peace. Krishna says, "If you trust Me with your whole heart, I'll give you eternal Ananda and you'll always be happy with Me".
There, you got it! That's the whole journey. Knowing He's everything makes you want to trust Him as your only safe place, and trusting Him completely brings that amazing, eternal peace. Pretty cool, huh?
