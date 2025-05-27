Hrishikesh15-05-17 | Krishna Leela , Bhagavatha
Hrishikesh means "the master of the senses" or "the one who directs the senses."
The horse symbolizes our senses – those powerful forces that can often lead us astray if left untamed.
Just as a skilled rider controls the horse with reins and gentle guidance, Krishna, as Hrishikesh, holds the reins of our senses. Krishna, is the ultimate charioteer of our very being.
Krishna reclining gracefully on the horse's back, depicts a powerful message of mastery and surrender. It's as if Krishna is in complete command, guiding these restless energies with effortless ease.
Surrendering to Krishna is like handing over the reins to him. Instead of the senses running wild in pursuit of fleeting pleasures and distractions, they become attuned to the divine will. They start to move in harmony with Krishna's love and wisdom, leading the devotee towards a state of inner peace and tranquillity.
Dancing to Krishna’s tunes, the senses are no longer chaotic and unruly but moving with grace and purpose in devotion to him.
