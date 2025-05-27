When the ears taste the nectar of music:
Madhuradhipati is the master of Sweetness - "Madhura" means sweet, and "Adhipati" means master. There is a natural charm in everything about Krishna – how he looks, what he says, and what he does (Remember the beautiful song of Adishankara – adharam madhuram…?). This sweetness captivates the hearts and minds of all devotees.
The melody of Krishna’s flute is full of this divine sweetness. When Krishna plays his flute, all the plants and animals stop and listen with delight. The rivers slow down, and the wind becomes still, completely taken by the sweet sound.
When the ears taste the nectar of music, it dissolves the devotee’s ignorance, experiencing Ananda.
Krishna with his ever-loving Vatsalya, beckons everyone to enjoy this Ananda, like the cow that is experiencing it right now.
