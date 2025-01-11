Andal in Vraj 27

11-01-25 | Navneet , Gopika , Tiruppavai , Bala Leela
After the ceremonial bath, signifying the completion of the vow, the divine couple dress up the Gopis with new clothes and jewellery.
Andal and the Gopikas are overjoyed by this supreme gesture, as a reward for the dedication and arduous journey they went through.
Andal addresses Krishna:
“O’Govinda! You are adept in winning over those who chose the undesirable path. Now we’ll prepare food, soaked in milk and ghee poured over it until the food is covered fully. We’ll hold it in our palm until the ghee drips down the elbows. Together, we all will relish the eternal moment.”
Andal has been elusive on what exactly the oath was all about. Was it for the rains? Was it to deliberate and continue our traditions? Was it to just to see Krishna and speak to him? Here she mentions holding the sumptuous food. But she doesn’t mention about eating it along with the others.
Let’s know what she has in mind.
