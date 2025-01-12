12-01-25 | Krishna Leela , Navneet , Gopika , Tiruppavai
“O Kanhaiya! We are cowherds. We go behind the cows every day to the forest. When the cows rest, we all have a dip in the Yamuna. Then we sit in a circle and have food (Vanbhojan). When we eat food, our eyes are riveted on your enchanting and beautiful countenance. Almost like licking, eating and drinking all your beauty. (Raso vai saha!) You enjoyed it and laughed. Were we eating the food?”
“Govinda!! What a blessing that we’ve been born along with you!! You are Vamana, you are Rama, you’re Goverdhandhari, you are Damodara, you are Gitacharya — yet you descended amongst us as a simple cowherd.”
“Without knowing this, illiterates that we are, we have called you by different names, out of love, belittling your supreme stature. We plead for your forgiveness.”
“We have many relations in every birth. And they keep changing. But we’ve realised that our relationship with You is for eternity! Inseparable! indestructible!”
“You may be wondering why we sought worldly and perishable things like clothing, jewellery, food etc., as a reward for such austerities. Then we sought You as the object of our vow. But when we understood that our relationship with You is eternal, we seek nothing but eternal servitude — only to You!!”
