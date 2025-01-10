Andal in Vraj 26

10-01-25 | Tiruppavai
Now the gopis realise Krishna’s overwhelming vatsalya (compassion) and soulabhya (easy access) are incomparable. They address Him as the one with the hue of blue sapphire.
“O’ Kanha!
To perform the vow, we request you to give the accessories we require:
We need conches akin to your Panchajanya, the sound of which (OM) will resonate across the whole world.
A big drum to announce the festivities.
Experienced devotional singers of hymns who will guide and bless us.
Auspicious standing lamps, which indicates servitude.
A banner to invite people to join the celebrations - Garuda.
A Canopy (Adisesha) to prevent the early morning dew-drops.
(Adisesha will not part from Krishna even for a second. So Krishna gives his upper garment as a Canopy).
“O’ Gopikas! How can I give my Panchajanya to each one of you? Also Garuda and Adisesha? It’s impossible!”
To that the gopikas replied: “Aren’t You the One who slept on the banyan leaf during the deluge, protecting the whole universe in your belly? What is impossible for you?!”
