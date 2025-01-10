Andal in Vraj 25

09-01-25 | Krishna Leela , Govinda Pattabhishekam , Bala Leela
Andal continues to sing the glory of Krishna.
"You were born to Devaki, yet you chose to grow up with Yashoda. Even when you were hiding, your effulgence couldn't be hidden."
“Kamsa was afraid of the prophecy that his sister’s eighth child will kill him. That fear burned like fire in his stomach.”
Krishna asks, “What do you all want from me?”
Andal replies, “O Krishna! we want You!”
“You’re asking Me!" He smiles.
“I am all yours! worry not !!”
