Andal in Vraj 24

08-01-25 | Krishna Leela , Gopika , Tiruppavai , Dashavatara
Andal now sings the glories of Krishna. There are six qualities which are in Him, which make Him Bhagavan.
- O’Krishna! Glories to your feet (as Vamana) which straddled the entire earth!
- Rama! you’ve walked all the way to Lanka for the sake of Sita. How much pain your legs must have borne!! Glories to your feet!
- O’ Krishna! Your soft little feet kicked an asura in the form of a cart and broke it into pieces. Glories to those feet!
- O’ Lord (Balarama)! You threw the asura calf as a stick to bring down another asura in the form of a wood apple tree — Glories to your feet! (as it was the slight bend of feet which gave more momentum to hit the tree).
- O’ Krishna! You held the Goverdhan standing on your feet for seven days, to protect your devotees. Glories to such quality of protecting your devotees!
- O’ krishna! Glory to your thejas! Your Sudarshana chakra always protects us from all harm.
No comments:
Post a Comment