Jan 8, 2025

Andal in Vraj 24

 

Krishna Leela , Gopika , Tiruppavai , Dashavatara


Andal now sings the glories of Krishna. There are six qualities which are in Him, which make Him Bhagavan. 

  1. O’Krishna! Glories to your feet (as Vamana) which straddled the entire earth!
     
  2. Rama! you’ve walked all the way to Lanka for the sake of Sita. How much pain your legs must have borne!! Glories to your feet!
     
  3. O’ Krishna! Your soft little feet kicked an asura in the form of a cart and broke it into pieces. Glories to those feet! 
     
  4. O’ Lord (Balarama)! You threw the asura calf as a stick to bring down another asura in the form of a wood apple tree — Glories to your feet! (as it was the slight bend of feet which gave more momentum to hit the tree). 
     
  5. O’ Krishna! You held the Goverdhan standing on your feet for seven days, to protect your devotees. Glories to such quality of protecting your devotees! 
     
  6. O’ krishna! Glory to your thejas! Your Sudarshana chakra always protects us from all harm.
