Andal in Vraj 23

07-01-25 | Narasimha , Gopika , Tiruppavai , Dashavatara
Andal now requests the Lord to move out of his abode and grace the throne (the lotus of our heart) And how!
“O Krishna!! Walk towards the throne with the gait of a majestic lion, like it stretches itself after a long slumber, shakes its flowing mane, holds its head high, and with glowing eyes, surveys everything from the hilltop!"
“O Lord, we want to see the beauty of your stride as you walk towards the throne. After you’re comfortable seated, we want you to listen to our prayers.”
No comments:
Post a Comment