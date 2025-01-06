Andal in Vraj 22

06-01-25 | Tiruppavai
Andal says: “This world is so vast, that the kings rule just a minuscule part of it. Yet they become proud and arrogant.”
In the Ramayana, the Ikshvaku dynasty ruled the entire land without the slightest pride. Especially King Ambareesha. Despite being a Chakravarthi, having multitude of servants, he picked flowers and made flower garlands for the Lord. He smeared cowdung on the floor, decorating it with floral designs served Him with all love and humility. The Lord was so pleased with his devotion, that his Sudarshana chakra was always protecting Ambareesha.
“O’ Krishna, we have come before you, abandoning all pride. Please open your eyes ever so slowly, just as a bell peeps out of an anklet akin to a half-blossomed lotus. Your graceful glance will purify us for eternal servitude.”
