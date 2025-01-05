Andal in Vraj 21

05-01-25 | Gopika , Tiruppavai , Guru and Devotee
Andal hails the generous Gurus, who revealed the truths from the scriptures, without distorting the core thought.
Krishna is the Jagadguru and has shown the path through his Gita. The Gopikas of Vraj already knew that Krishna was the Supreme. They did not need any proof.
Andal adds that such a Supreme is standing amidst us in different forms (param, Vyuham, Vibhavam, archavatar and antaryami).
“You have conquered your enemies through your admirable qualities and made them surrender to you. But we have come to seek refuge in you, singing your infinite glories.”
