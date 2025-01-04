Andal in Vraj 20

04-01-25 | Gopika , Tiruppavai
Andal now begins to praise Krishna’s qualities in her effort to wake him up:
“O Vimala (one without blemish)! You are always in the lead in protecting those who are in distress (Gajendra)! O Lord! You remove fear from trembling devas when they fear their enemies.”
Krishna does not respond.
Andal realises that the process of surrender should begin with Lakshmi. She praises Lakshmi’s qualities of compassion etc., and surrenders to her.
“O Shree! Come along with your Lord and initiate the bathing ceremony for the completion of the austerities.”
